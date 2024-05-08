Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April: another man dies in hospital

A man who was injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa on 29 April has died in hospital.

Source: a statement from Odesa City Hall

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April has risen to 7. One more man, aged about 23, died in hospital today [8 May – ed.], despite doctors fighting to save his life to the last."

Background:

On 29 April, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Odesa. Reports at the time suggested five civilians had been killed and 32 injured in the attack. A large fire broke out in the house of Serhii Kivalov, a former Ukrainian MP, which is the property of the International Humanitarian University.

On 1 May, the death toll from the missile attack on Odesa rose to six, as a man died in hospital.

