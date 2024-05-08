Top NATO general comments on Russian advance: Progress limited, Ukraine can still win

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes that despite the advance of Russian forces on the battlefield, Ukraine can still win the war, admitting that the pause in support has affected events on the frontline.

Source: Bauer in an interview with the Belgian broadcaster VRT, European Pravda reports

Details: Bauer said that it is "not too late" for Ukraine to win the war, as "the Russians have made progress, but it is still quite limited and still not strategic". He did, however, point out that the pause in Western military support has indeed had an impact on the Ukrainian front.

Quote: "The most important thing is that we continue to send aid. And the longer the war lasts, the more difficult it is to do so. Many countries have been providing weapons and ammunition from their reserves for two years now, but they are not endless," added the top NATO general.

In his opinion, Western countries can continue to supply Kyiv with weapons either by further depleting their own reserves or by putting even more pressure on the defence industry "to produce much more and faster".

"It will probably take at least a year to really achieve increased production in the West. We will have to overcome this period so that Ukraine can prepare for the next counteroffensive. But it will not be easy. There are 450,000 Russians in the occupied part of Ukraine," Bauer predicts.

Background:

In March, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee visited Kyiv for the first time and cautioned against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's ability to win the war.

Last month, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, also urged the allies to accelerate the supply of military aid for Ukraine, noting that it is not too late to defeat Russian aggression

