Zelenskyy meets with Indonesia's president, stresses Ukraine's interest in Southeast Asia

Prabowo Subianto and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During a meeting with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Singapore, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested in developing relations with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and seeks to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the Association.

Source: Ukrainian president's website

Details: Zelenskyy met with Subianto on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit in Singapore.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We look forward to Indonesia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

More details: The presidents discussed progress in implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Zelenskyy expressed hope for Indonesia's attendance at the Peace Summit at the highest level.

Zelenskyy also noted that despite Russia's attempts to obstruct civilian shipping in the Black Sea, Ukraine is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products to Indonesia.

