International Tennis Federation allows Russians to participate in 2024 Olympics

The International Tennis Federation has allowed all Russians on the application list to participate in the 2024 Olympics.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, with reference to Russian media

Details: Reportedly, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublyov, Karen Hachanov and Roman Safiullin among men, and Mirra Andreeva, Daria Kasatkina, Ludmila Samsonova and Ekaterina Alexandorva among women, will participate in the tournament.

The summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.

Russians refuse to participate in the 2024 Olympics under pressure from the international community. This is confirmed by the statement by the representatives of fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, academic rowing, shooting, gymnastics and archery.

Earlier, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine formulated recommendations for Ukrainian athletes concerning contact with Russians and Belarusians at the Olympics.

