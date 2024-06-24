All Sections
Germany donates over 40 lorries for Ukrainian border guards serving on front line

Mariya YemetsMonday, 24 June 2024, 17:47
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Germany has handed over 41 Mercedes Arocs lorries to Ukraine for use by Ukraine's State Border Guard Service.

Source: Martin Jaeger, German Ambassador to Ukraine, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador posted a photo of the handover ceremony in Kyiv. 

"These 41 Mercedes Arocs lorries will help the Border Guard Service units to ensure logistics at the front line. This is yet another German contribution to support Ukraine's defence struggle against the Russian aggressor," he said.

Background:

  • Germany has also recently donated special equipment to help Ukraine rebuild its energy infrastructure.
  • In mid-June, Germany reported that it had transferred a large batch of weapons to Ukraine, which included IRIS-T air defence systems, tanks and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

