All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Spanish railway company Renfe to help Ukraine adapt trains to different track gauges

Economichna PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 09:35
Spanish railway company Renfe to help Ukraine adapt trains to different track gauges
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and the state-owned Spanish railway company Renfe are preparing the first developments as part of a pilot project to introduce trains that can adapt to different track gauges, namely 1,520 mm, 1,435 mm and 1,668 mm.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at a joint press conference with Carlos Cuerpo, Spanish Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, as reported by Ukrinform news agency 

Details: Svyrydenko said that a roadmap for the project is currently being developed. The issues of designing, testing, and manufacturing rolling stock equipped with sliding wheelsets, track gauge change devices, their testing, and the certification of the system in the countries of operation are being worked out.

Advertisement:

Cuerpo added that the project is not only economically important but also symbolic, as it will help connect Ukraine with other European countries. 

Background: Ukrzaliznytsia has begun construction of the Chop-Uzhhorod European railway, one of the projects of the strategic programme for the development of railway infrastructure for Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: