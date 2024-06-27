Spanish railway company Renfe to help Ukraine adapt trains to different track gauges

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and the state-owned Spanish railway company Renfe are preparing the first developments as part of a pilot project to introduce trains that can adapt to different track gauges, namely 1,520 mm, 1,435 mm and 1,668 mm.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at a joint press conference with Carlos Cuerpo, Spanish Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: Svyrydenko said that a roadmap for the project is currently being developed. The issues of designing, testing, and manufacturing rolling stock equipped with sliding wheelsets, track gauge change devices, their testing, and the certification of the system in the countries of operation are being worked out.

Cuerpo added that the project is not only economically important but also symbolic, as it will help connect Ukraine with other European countries.

Background: Ukrzaliznytsia has begun construction of the Chop-Uzhhorod European railway, one of the projects of the strategic programme for the development of railway infrastructure for Ukraine's integration into the EU.

