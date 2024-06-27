Ukraine increases arms production by 25% in January-March – Ukraine's State Statistics Service

In January-March 2024, arms production in Ukraine increased by an average of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

Source: State Statistics Service of Ukraine

Details: In January 2024, Ukraine produced 26.6% more weapons and ammunition compared to January last year.

Advertisement:

In February, the growth was 29%, and in March, the production rate decreased; Ukraine produced 18.8% more weapons than in 2023.

At the same time, production in January dropped by 4% compared to December 2023. In February, 8.2% fewer weapons were produced than in the previous month. However, in March, production volumes exceeded the figures for February 2024 by 1.3%.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Danish government has allocated US$170 million to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers, which will help meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with American Amentum Services, Inc.

Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and Rheinmetall opened the first joint armoured vehicle repair and production workshop in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!