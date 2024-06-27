All Sections
Ukraine increases arms production by 25% in January-March – Ukraine's State Statistics Service

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 12:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

In January-March 2024, arms production in Ukraine increased by an average of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

Source: State Statistics Service of Ukraine

Details: In January 2024, Ukraine produced 26.6% more weapons and ammunition compared to January last year.

In February, the growth was 29%, and in March, the production rate decreased; Ukraine produced 18.8% more weapons than in 2023.

At the same time, production in January dropped by 4% compared to December 2023. In February, 8.2% fewer weapons were produced than in the previous month. However, in March, production volumes exceeded the figures for February 2024 by 1.3%.

Background:

  • The Danish government has allocated US$170 million to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers, which will help meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with American Amentum Services, Inc.
  • Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and Rheinmetall opened the first joint armoured vehicle repair and production workshop in Ukraine.

