Ukraine increases arms production by 25% in January-March – Ukraine's State Statistics Service
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 12:41
In January-March 2024, arms production in Ukraine increased by an average of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2023.
Details: In January 2024, Ukraine produced 26.6% more weapons and ammunition compared to January last year.
In February, the growth was 29%, and in March, the production rate decreased; Ukraine produced 18.8% more weapons than in 2023.
At the same time, production in January dropped by 4% compared to December 2023. In February, 8.2% fewer weapons were produced than in the previous month. However, in March, production volumes exceeded the figures for February 2024 by 1.3%.
Background:
- The Danish government has allocated US$170 million to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers, which will help meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with American Amentum Services, Inc.
- Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and Rheinmetall opened the first joint armoured vehicle repair and production workshop in Ukraine.
