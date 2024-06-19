Denmark sends 19th package of military support for Ukraine

The Danish government is sending its 19th financial package to provide military support for Ukraine's urgent needs and the long-term development of its defenсe capabilities.

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence on 18 June; European Pravda

The aid package combines a framework for financing significant donations to the Ukrainian defence industry, additional equipment to support the F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark, and donations from the Danish Defence Ministry's reserves.

Quote: "Thanks to the latest donation package, we are providing as much support as possible to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield here and now. However, we also have Denmark's security commitment to support Ukraine for the next ten years.

That is why we have created a Danish model for donations to the Ukrainian defence industry, which will help increase Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term," said Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The assistance package includes a number of different agreements with Ukraine’s allies on procurement and donations from the defence industries of NATO member states; among other things, this includes more equipment to support the F-16 fighters donated by Denmark.

In the last two aid packages, DKK 1.2 billion (about US$117 million) was earmarked for investment in the Ukrainian defence industry. The ministry noted that the new package allows the distribution of DKK 1.2 billion so that the Danish Ministry of Defenсe can quickly meet Ukraine's needs. The first project is expected to start in the summer.

Background:

On 13 June, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In May, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said that two Western countries, Denmark and Canada, had agreed to fund weapons production in the Ukrainian defence industry.

