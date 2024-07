Russian drones strike Novovorontsovka, Kherson Oblast, damaging an ambulance and injuring a civilian – photos

Russian forces deployed kamikaze drones to attack the city of Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers are continuing to deploy kamikaze drones to attack Novovorontsovka."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that an ambulance was damaged by one of the Russian drones, though its crew was spared.

The civilian car damaged in the Russian drone strike on 27 June. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A civilian car was also damaged. Early reports suggest that its driver was injured.

