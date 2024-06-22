Russians kill police officer at checkpoint in Kherson Oblast
Oleksandr Chekhun, an inspector from the patrol police response sector, has been killed in a Russian drone attack while on duty at a checkpoint.
Source: National Police
Details: Chekhun, being a senior police lieutenant, was seriously injured and died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.
The police noted that Chekhun began his service in 2007 at the State Vehicle Inspectorate in Kherson Oblast [these entities were liquidated in the 2015 police reform when the National Police of Ukraine was created – ed.].
He served in various units, including the Kherson Special Police Patrol Service Battalion and the Special Police Battalion.
Chekhun, 36, is survived by his parents, his wife who is also a police officer and a daughter, 12.
