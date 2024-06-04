All Sections
Ukrainian women's foilists become European U23 champions

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 20:11
Ukrainian women's foilists become European U23 champions
Photo: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

The Ukrainian women’s national youth fencing squad (foil) has won gold at the U23 European Championships in Antalya (Türkiye).

Four Ukrainian fencers – Emily Konrad, Anna Maksymchenko, Polina Kuleshova and Alina Dmytruk – defeated the current champions from France with a score of 45:43.

The first half of the match was an evenly matched fight, with neither team missing more than two to three shots. The critical moment seemingly came when French foilists flipped the score from 30:27 to 33:35.

However, Maksymenko quickly bridged the gap and put Ukraine ahead (40:37). Konrad managed to bring the match to a victorious end.

This is Ukraine's first gold medal in the history of the U-23 European Championships.

Earlier, the men’s epee team won a bronze medal in this tournament.

A women’s Ukrainian foil team won silver, losing the final fixture to Italy with a score of 37:45.

