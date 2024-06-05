Putin has been wearing bulletproof vests in public for 5 years – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin or his doppelgangers started wearing bulletproof vests at public events five years ago.

Source: Army Inform; Captain Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "A person who looks like Putin has been using them [bulletproof vests] regularly for at least the last five years."

Background:

On 4 June 2024, The Moscow Times reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin began wearing bulletproof vests at public events in 2023 on the recommendation of the Federal Security Service.

