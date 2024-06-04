All Sections
Putin starts wearing bulletproof vest at public events – Russian media

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 22:49
Putin and Lukashenko at the 9 May Parade. Photo: Kremlin.ru

The Moscow Times writes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin began wearing a bulletproof vest at public events in 2023 on the recommendation of the Federal Security Service.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing two Russian officials close to the Kremlin

Details: An unnamed Russian official has told the newspaper that Putin was wearing a concealed bulletproof vest on 9 May this year.

British security consultant Jade Miller has explained to journalists that judging by the fact that Putin walks rather stiffly and his coat does not show natural creases when he walks, it can be concluded that the Russian leader may be wearing a bulletproof vest.

Putin also visibly lifts and adjusts his shoulders, which indicates discomfort with the vest.

