Ukrainian marines capture group of Russian assault troopers in Vovchansk – video
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 10:37
Soldiers of the Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 36th Marine Brigade have captured a group of Russian soldiers in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade
Quote: "During a lightning counterattack by Bilynskyi Brigade's marines in Vovchansk, our soldiers captured a group of Russian assault troopers.
We are replenishing the exchange fund to bring our brothers-in-arms back from Russian torture chambers!"
