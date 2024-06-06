All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian marines capture group of Russian assault troopers in Vovchansk – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 June 2024, 10:37
Ukrainian marines capture group of Russian assault troopers in Vovchansk – video
Chevron of 36th brigade. Photo: Army Inform

Soldiers of the Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 36th Marine Brigade have captured a group of Russian soldiers in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade 

Quote: "During a lightning counterattack by Bilynskyi Brigade's marines in Vovchansk, our soldiers captured a group of Russian assault troopers.

Advertisement:

We are replenishing the exchange fund to bring our brothers-in-arms back from Russian torture chambers!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Macron dissolves French parliament

Pro-Ukrainian EPP leads in elections to European Parliament, exit polls state

Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be in place across Ukraine on 10 June

Two Russian Su-57s were possibly hit by recent Ukrainian attack in Astrakhan Oblast

Momentum of Russian operation in Kharkiv Oblast stalled out – National Security Adviser to US President

Telegram encounters severe glitch

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian soldier who hid for three weeks captured by Ukraine's border guards in Vovchansk
Children being mandatorily evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in case of Russian offensive
Woman triggers Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:15
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh become European champion in high jump
22:17
Macron dissolves French parliament
21:06
Pro-Ukrainian EPP leads in elections to European Parliament, exit polls state
20:43
Zelenskyy on preparation of agreement with US: We're doing all we can to make American leadership felt
20:37
Zelenskyy: We're preparing our next steps, Ukraine will definitely defend itself
19:11
updatedRussians strike Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, damaging houses
19:00
Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be in place across Ukraine on 10 June
18:51
Ukrainian aircraft strikes target on Russian territory for first time – Sky News
18:25
Two Russian Su-57s were possibly hit by recent Ukrainian attack in Astrakhan Oblast
17:49
Ukraine’s Armed Forces to begin testing Ukrainian-made guided aerial bombs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: