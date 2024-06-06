Ukrainian marines capture group of Russian assault troopers in Vovchansk – video

Soldiers of the Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 36th Marine Brigade have captured a group of Russian soldiers in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade

Quote: "During a lightning counterattack by Bilynskyi Brigade's marines in Vovchansk, our soldiers captured a group of Russian assault troopers.

Advertisement:

We are replenishing the exchange fund to bring our brothers-in-arms back from Russian torture chambers!"

Support UP or become our patron!