Woman triggers Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 20:08
Woman triggers Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

A woman in Kharkiv Oblast received a foot injury after stepping on a Russian mine.

Source: the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 4 June, a 66-year-old woman stepped on an enemy mine in the village of Kamianka in the Izium district. She suffered a foot injury."

Details: Early reports say it was an anti-personnel highly explosive mine (PFM-1).

A pre-trial investigation regarding the violation of laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

