All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian soldier who hid for three weeks captured by Ukraine's border guards in Vovchansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 June 2024, 18:34
Russian soldier who hid for three weeks captured by Ukraine's border guards in Vovchansk
screenshot

The soldiers from the Ukrainian Stalevyi Kordon (Border of Steel) brigade have recaptured four Russian firing positions during assault actions in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The border guards have killed six Russian soldiers and captured one.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Unlike Russian soldiers, our troops treat the prisoners of war in accordance with the norms of international law.

Advertisement:

The captured soldier turned out to be a resident of Russia’s Tver Oblast, 34 years old and a shooter. He revealed that his main motivation to fight in Ukraine is earning money and that his unit crossed the border on 10 May in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The Russian soldier was injured in a drone attack on 12 May and was abandoned by his fellow soldiers in a building in Vovchansk, where he was hiding from Ukrainian forces for 21 days.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastwarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Children being mandatorily evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in case of Russian offensive
Woman triggers Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk: house on fire, man injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: