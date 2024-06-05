Russian soldier who hid for three weeks captured by Ukraine's border guards in Vovchansk

The soldiers from the Ukrainian Stalevyi Kordon (Border of Steel) brigade have recaptured four Russian firing positions during assault actions in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The border guards have killed six Russian soldiers and captured one.

Quote: "Unlike Russian soldiers, our troops treat the prisoners of war in accordance with the norms of international law.

The captured soldier turned out to be a resident of Russia’s Tver Oblast, 34 years old and a shooter. He revealed that his main motivation to fight in Ukraine is earning money and that his unit crossed the border on 10 May in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The Russian soldier was injured in a drone attack on 12 May and was abandoned by his fellow soldiers in a building in Vovchansk, where he was hiding from Ukrainian forces for 21 days.

