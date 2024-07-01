All Sections
Russians plan to abduct another group of animals from occupied Ukrainian reserve Askaniia-Nova

Monday, 1 July 2024, 18:33

Russians intend to transport another shipment of animals from the Askaniia-Nova nature reserve to Crimea. They refer to the abduction of the reserve's species as an "exchange".

Source: Oleg Zubkov, the so-called director of Taigan Zoo, writes Krym.Realii

Quote: "There should be exchanges between zoos – it is a question of blood, of mates. Animals may live their entire lives without reproducing because they are not biologically compatible," said Zubkov.

The "director" of the zoo in temporarily occupied Crimea stated that the animals will first be transported from Kherson Oblast to the peninsula, but did not indicate the exact location.

They will be quarantined for 28 days, although the conditions of said quarantine are unclear.

The identical approach awaits the Taigan animals, which will be transported in "exchange" for the Crimean ones.

Russians routinely take animals from the Askaniia-Nova reserve.

In December 2023, numerous Chapman's zebras, American bison, Przewalski's horses, and Père David's deer lost their habitat in the Kherson steppe.

In a few months, Russians killed three additional zebras.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported how Russia intentionally cultivates the illusion of tourism in the Askaniia-Nova reserve.

The biosphere reserve has been occupied since spring 2022. The new administration of Askaniia-Nova has made changes in the reserve’s legal documents.

Ukrainian environmentalists believe the new directorate may allow Russian forces to use the territory. This is an imminent threat to rare animal species like the saiga, the Przewalski's horse, the Père David's deer, the American bison, and the Turkmenian kulan.

