All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission cautiously considering Polish proposal to produce electricity for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 15:34

Poland has proposed to the European Commission that it supply Ukraine with energy generated from Polish coal on condition that Poland does not pay for the emissions. The European Commission has expressed scepticism regarding the proposal.

Source: Tim McPhie, a spokesman for the European Commission, in an interview with Polish news agency PAP

Details: McPhie noted that "the Polish authorities have asked the Commission to hold a meeting to discuss this issue".

Advertisement:

However, he said, "electricity generated by power plants in the EU and supplied to Ukraine is subject to the normal EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) rules: power plants have to surrender allowances and therefore pay for these emissions."

McPhie added that the European Commission remains committed to supporting Ukraine's energy system through the next winter but has refrained from speculating on the Polish proposal as it does not know the details.

McPhie said the European Commission is focused on increasing Ukraine's export capacity: the EU and Ukrainian power grids were synchronised immediately after Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

Advertisement:

On Friday, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that the European Commission has not yet endorsed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's proposal to supply Ukrainian needs with Polish coal using European funds.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his government is seeking to arrange for Polish coal-fired power plants to produce energy for Ukraine's needs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: