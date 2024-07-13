European Commission cautiously considering Polish proposal to produce electricity for Ukraine

Poland has proposed to the European Commission that it supply Ukraine with energy generated from Polish coal on condition that Poland does not pay for the emissions. The European Commission has expressed scepticism regarding the proposal.

Source: Tim McPhie, a spokesman for the European Commission, in an interview with Polish news agency PAP

Details: McPhie noted that "the Polish authorities have asked the Commission to hold a meeting to discuss this issue".

However, he said, "electricity generated by power plants in the EU and supplied to Ukraine is subject to the normal EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) rules: power plants have to surrender allowances and therefore pay for these emissions."

McPhie added that the European Commission remains committed to supporting Ukraine's energy system through the next winter but has refrained from speculating on the Polish proposal as it does not know the details.

McPhie said the European Commission is focused on increasing Ukraine's export capacity: the EU and Ukrainian power grids were synchronised immediately after Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

On Friday, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that the European Commission has not yet endorsed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's proposal to supply Ukrainian needs with Polish coal using European funds.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his government is seeking to arrange for Polish coal-fired power plants to produce energy for Ukraine's needs.

