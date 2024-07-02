Orbán explains the purpose of his visit to Ukraine – video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán revealed that he travelled to Ukraine almost immediately after Hungary assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union in order to better understand how to assist the Ukrainian government.

Source: Orbán at a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian prime minister termed the war in Ukraine the most significant problem for Europe today and expressed confidence that it will remain so during Hungary's six-month leadership of the EU Council.

I welcome Hungary’s Prime Minister @PM_ViktorOrban on his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years.



Today, we will discuss ways to bring a just and lasting peace closer. I thank Hungary for attending the Peace Summit and supporting its final communiqué. Our work in this format truly… pic.twitter.com/eLMfeC8hUn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 2, 2024

Quote: "The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months," Orbán said.

He also wants to use the meeting to discuss the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and understand how to help it, Viktor Orbán added.

"You are aware that we are eager to support you in the humanitarian sphere. We are in support of peace, and I would like to comprehend your view of peace opportunities, which I regard to be my mission. I am optimistic and grateful for the invitation," Orbán said.

According to European Pravda, during the negotiations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral deal that would resolve bilateral issues.

In addition, at the talks, Orbán promoted the idea of an urgent truce with Russia, which is in all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

Orbán also vowed to open and finance Hungary's first Ukrainian school.

