All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán explains the purpose of his visit to Ukraine – video

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 15:06
Orbán explains the purpose of his visit to Ukraine – video
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY AND VIKTOR ORBÁN IN KYIV. Photo: Zelenskyy on X

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán revealed that he travelled to Ukraine almost immediately after Hungary assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union in order to better understand how to assist the Ukrainian government.

Source: Orbán at a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian prime minister termed the war in Ukraine the most significant problem for Europe today and expressed confidence that it will remain so during Hungary's six-month leadership of the EU Council.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months," Orbán said.

Advertisement:

He also wants to use the meeting to discuss the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and understand how to help it, Viktor Orbán added.

"You are aware that we are eager to support you in the humanitarian sphere. We are in support of peace, and I would like to comprehend your view of peace opportunities, which I regard to be my mission. I am optimistic and grateful for the invitation," Orbán said.

According to European Pravda, during the negotiations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral deal that would resolve bilateral issues.

In addition, at the talks, Orbán promoted the idea of an urgent truce with Russia, which is in all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

Orbán also vowed to open and finance Hungary's first Ukrainian school.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: