Russian forces attack Nikopol, killing 2 women

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 2 July 2024, 16:15
Russian forces attack Nikopol, killing 2 women
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two women were killed in the Russian attack on the city of Nikopol on 2 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two women, aged 61 and 86, were killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian attacks. Nine people were injured, according to preliminary reports. Among them were two boys, aged 9 and 17. They have been given the treatment they require."

Details: Lysak also said that several residential buildings, educational establishments and a clinic in Nikopol were damaged. A store, a beauty salon, and several cars were also damaged.

