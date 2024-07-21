Russians attack Sumy Oblast again as firefighters were extinguishing fire – video
Sunday, 21 July 2024, 12:22
Russian forces have launched yet another attack on the Sumy district as firefighters were extinguishing a fire caused by a previous strike. Emergency workers were forced to take cover.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Details: A fire broke out in a civilian house in Sumy district. The moment the SES firefighters contained the flames, thus averting the danger from the neighbouring house, the Russians launched yet another attack.
The firefighters took cover in a safe place and then extinguished the fire.
The Russian attacks caused five fires to start, both in residential areas and infrastructure facilities.
