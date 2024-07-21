Russians attack Sumy Oblast again as firefighters were extinguishing fire – video

Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces have launched yet another attack on the Sumy district as firefighters were extinguishing a fire caused by a previous strike. Emergency workers were forced to take cover.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: A fire broke out in a civilian house in Sumy district. The moment the SES firefighters contained the flames, thus averting the danger from the neighbouring house, the Russians launched yet another attack.

Advertisement:

The firefighters took cover in a safe place and then extinguished the fire.

The Russian attacks caused five fires to start, both in residential areas and infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!