Russian forces hit critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 July 2024, 07:56
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces launched an airstrike involving missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district, Sumy Oblast, on the morning of 21 July.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: All necessary services are working at the scene. The information on the aftermath of the Russian attack is being gathered.

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed loitering munitions.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
