Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 July 2024, 10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the border area of Sumy Oblast seven times on the night of 18-19 July and on Friday morning. A civilian woman was injured when a Russian drone dropped explosives.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians targeted the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast seven times at night and in the morning. Sixteen explosions have been recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Druzhba hromadas have been bombarded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In Nova Sloboda hromada, one explosive device was dropped from a UAV (one explosion), leaving one civilian (a woman) injured. In addition, there was a strike with the use of one First-Person View (FPV) drone (one explosion)."

Details: The Russians dropped a mine on the territory of Druzhba hromada. Esman hromada was targeted by one FPV drone (one explosion). Russian forces deployed mortars to attack Bilopillia hromada (five explosions).

The Russians dropped five mines on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada. A Russian helicopter fired two rockets on Krasnopillia hromada (two explosions).

