Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 12:50
Ukraine's ARMA agency receives 4 helicopters and 2 planes from Crimean entrepreneurs who financed Russian aggression
Photo: SBI

The National Asset Recovery And Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA) has received four Mi-2 helicopters and two AN-2 aircraft following State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) materials. The aircraft belonged to Crimean entrepreneurs who were found to have financed Russia's armed aggression.

Source: press service of the SBI

Details: "In January 2024, the SBI served 9 entrepreneurs registered in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who were engaged in recreational and agricultural business, with a notice of suspicion of financing actions committed to change the boundaries of the territory of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They were engaged in business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and paid taxes to the aggressor country, financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The investigation established that the defendants owned helicopters and aircraft in Ukraine's controlled territory. "In order to prevent their re-registration to fictitious persons, the court arrested them at the request of the prosecutor," the SBI added.

The funds from the sale of the aircraft will be used to purchase war bonds.

