All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Energoatom secures US$237 million loan for uranium fuel supply from Urenco

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 July 2024, 11:02
Energoatom secures US$237 million loan for uranium fuel supply from Urenco
Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, in Varash, Rivne region. Stock photo: Getty Images

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy regulator, and a consortium of international banks consisting of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Bank PLC have signed a loan agreement on 17 July 2024 for the amount of GBP 181 million (US$237.11 million).

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: The purpose of the loan is to ensure the fulfilment of the agreement between Energoatom and Urenco regarding the procurement of nuclear fuel. 

Advertisement:

Specifically, as stated in the announcement, the funds will be used to finance the supply of nuclear materials – enriched and natural uranium hexafluoride – under the mentioned contract.

Quote: "The agreements provide for the supply of nuclear materials until 2035, with the possibility of extending the contract until 2043. The loan is granted for five years under the guarantee of the UK Government (through the export credit agency UKEF)," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In November 2023, Energoatom and Urenco signed a contract for the supply of enriched uranium products for Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: