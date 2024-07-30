Russians try to spread propaganda via Odesa's mass media

The Russians have tried to spread a fake article into the mass media, pretending to be Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security

Details: An email purportedly from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was sent to the email address of the Odessaonline online media outlet on 26 July, requesting the publication of an article titled The time has come to take back what’s ours!.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence did not send any letters to local media.

Moreover, the article bears clear signs of Russian "propaganda fake news" as it describes an unfavourable situation at the front and anonymously blames the country's leadership for disrupting mobilisation.

The article also claims that:

the military command is taking over mobilisation duties;

informing law enforcement about people avoiding their constitutional duty is encouraged.

representatives of military enlistment offices have permission to use weapons without any grounds for detaining conscripts.

The Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security stated that the propagandists aim to cause resistance among citizens towards joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine, create panic and foster a desire to leave Ukraine.



