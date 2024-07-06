Russian forces kill Ukrainian volunteer and injure his wife in Kharkiv Oblast

A volunteer was killed and his wife was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv Oblast on 6 July.

Source: Viktor Kovalenko, the Head of Zolochiv hromada, in a comment for Suspilne Kharkiv, local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: Russian forces shelled Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv hromada at 10:45 (Kyiv time) on 6 July. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

A volunteer and manager of a local club, aged 46, was killed, and his 48-year-old wife was injured.

The couple were working in their yard. The woman was hospitalised in Kharkiv. Information about damage to buildings and infrastructure has yet to be confirmed.

