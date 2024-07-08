Vessel belonging to container shipping giant MSC has arrived in Odesa for first time since war started

The Levante F container ship, owned by Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), one of the world's largest container shipping companies, has docked at the port of Odesa.

Source: data from Marine Traffic

Details: The Panama-flagged Levante F docked at HHLA's Odesa Container Terminal at 13:33 Kyiv time, arriving from the Georgian port of Poti.

This is the first container ship belonging to MSC to call at a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Background:

Earlier, MSC cancelled the first call at the port of Odesa since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Another global container shipping giant, Maersk Group, is launching the first container service to the ports of Greater Odesa (Chornomorsk, Pivdennyi and Odesa – ed.) since the start of the full-scale war.

