Russian Embassy in Prague doused with a red liquid imitating blood. Photo from Twitter (X)

After the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July, the Russian Embassy in Prague has been doused with a red liquid imitating blood.

Source: European Pravda with reference to videos and photos on X (Twitter)

Details: The video shows two people, a man and a woman, pouring two buckets of red liquid onto a stand and a table at the entrance to the Russian embassy. It is noted in the description on social media that the buckets contained ketchup.

After the man and woman emptied the buckets, law enforcement officers approached them.

Dalších 10 kg kečupu padlo na konzulát teroristů. pic.twitter.com/JBO8DJgrSN — Pérák (@prazskyperak) July 8, 2024

Background: The Czech Foreign Minister, following the attack on Okhmatdyt, chided "useful idiots" who dream of peace with Russia.

Czech President Petr Pavel said that Putin's Russia would stop at nothing.

