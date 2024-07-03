Ukraine's new ambassador to Czechia officially starts his work

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's new ambassador to Czechia, has officially commenced work in this position on 2 July.

Details: Vasyl Zvarych, who previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, posted a photo of the ceremony where he presented his credentials to Czech President Petr Pavel, which is considered the official start of the ambassador's work in the country.

"Today, I am honoured to present my credentials to the President of Czechia. I sincerely thanked him for his support during this difficult time of Russian aggression. Ukraine's victory will also be a victory for the Czech Republic and the entire free world, a guarantee of sustainable peace in Europe," the ambassador tweeted.

Dnes jsem měl velkou čest předat pověřovací listiny prezidentovi České republiky @prezidentpavel. Upřímně jsem poděkoval za podporu 🇺🇦 v této těžké době ruské agrese.

Vítězství Ukrajiny bude i vítězstvím České republiky a celého svobodného světa, zárukou trvalého míru v Evropě pic.twitter.com/wIuluHITOX — Vasyl Zvarych (@Vasyl_Zvarych) July 2, 2024

Ukraine's current ambassador to Czechia was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy less than two weeks ago. The post of ambassador in Prague has been vacant for almost two years after the previous ambassador, Yevhen Perebyinis, moved to the post of Ukraine's deputy foreign minister.

Zvarych was ambassador in Warsaw from 2022 until 21 June, but he previously held various positions at the Polish embassy. He also has experience working in the Ukrainian embassies in the United States and Türkiye.

Czechia has repeatedly asked Ukraine to appoint an ambassador to Prague as soon as possible. In November 2023, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had decided on a candidate.

