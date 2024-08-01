All Sections
Russian forces occupy Tymofiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 August 2024, 00:24
The village of Tymofiivka. Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState analysts have updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine, noting that Russian troops have occupied the village of Tymofiivka on the Pokrovsk front and have advanced near other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState map

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Tymofiivka and advanced near Krasnohorivka, Panteleimonivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Vesele and in New-York."

Background: In its evening report on 31 July, Ukraine's General Staff reported that 43 combat engagements had taken place on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka, Lysychne, Ivanivske, Zhelanne, Serhiivka and Karlivka.

