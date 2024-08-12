Talks about opening Ukrainian arms exports circulate

A working group has been set up to develop a mechanism for exporting military equipment from domestic Ukrainian factories. The rules should suit both business and the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: an article by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Ekonomichna Pravda has reviewed the proposals for an arms export policy presented to defence officials by the Technological Forces of Ukraine (TFU) association.

The idea is to add another body to the export control procedure between the manufacturer and the State Service for Export Control. This body would analyse each application for exporting military equipment according to certain criteria and help the State Service make the final decision.

MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi told Ekonomichna Pravda that, based on the TFU's proposals, the Economic Development Committee held a meeting with the participation of the Ministry of Defence, the State Service for Export Control, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other stakeholders.

"The committee has set up a working group to develop policies to address issues related to arms exports. Our committee is responsible for the economic part of the issue.

Together with other agencies and the military, we will sit down at the table and agree on which countries we can export to, what weapons we can sell, what form the order should take so that the manufacturer can guarantee the state a part of its production capacity and how they will ensure that they do not allow technology leakage abroad.

As soon as the working group develops a mechanism that suits both defence forces and business, it will quickly turn into a legislative decision," Marikovskyi concluded.

Talks about opening arms exports have emerged because the state cannot contract all domestic capacities for the production of military equipment. The maximum amount of state orders that domestic defence companies can expect in 2024 is US$6 billion. The declared capacity of the defence industry is about US$20 billion.

