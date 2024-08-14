All Sections
EU fully supports struggle of Ukrainian people – EU chief diplomat on Ukraine's operation in Kursk

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 08:17
EU fully supports struggle of Ukrainian people – EU chief diplomat on Ukraine's operation in Kursk
After speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Ukraine's offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

Source: Borrell on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Dmytro Kuleba briefed Borrell on the latest developments at the front line and the details of Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "I reiterated the EU's full support to the Ukrainian people’s fight. Putin hasn’t managed to break [Ukraine’s] resistance against his unjustified invasion and is pushed now to withdraw inside Russian territory."

Background:

  • In his first comments on Ukraine's offensive in Kursk, US President Joe Biden called the operation a "real dilemma" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • According to media reports, Ukraine did not share any details of the operation in Kursk Oblast with its Western partners until it was in full swing.
  • The US Department of State noted the day before that the United States had not been involved in the planning of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

