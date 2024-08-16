Ukraine may return to power outages due to weather next week

Ukraine may return to schedules of power outages next week due to hot weather and, as a result, increased consumption.

Source: Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "What we will observe next week (temperature rise - ed.) may lead to the fact that power engineers will have to apply power outage schedules," said Hrynchuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Friday.

The energy sector is once again urging consumers to use electricity sparingly, not to switch on powerful appliances during morning and evening peak hours, and not to use air conditioners unless necessary.

The Energy Ministry is also calling on businesses to actively import electricity.

These measures will help the country avoid the use of schedules and restrictions, the ministry believes.

Background: Ukraine has not implemented power outage schedules for more than 2 weeks.

