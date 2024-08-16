All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine may return to power outages due to weather next week

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 16 August 2024, 10:52
Ukraine may return to power outages due to weather next week
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine may return to schedules of power outages next week due to hot weather and, as a result, increased consumption. 

Source: Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "What we will observe next week (temperature rise - ed.) may lead to the fact that power engineers will have to apply power outage schedules," said Hrynchuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Friday.

Advertisement:

The energy sector is once again urging consumers to use electricity sparingly, not to switch on powerful appliances during morning and evening peak hours, and not to use air conditioners unless necessary.

The Energy Ministry is also calling on businesses to actively import electricity. 

These measures will help the country avoid the use of schedules and restrictions, the ministry believes.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine has not implemented power outage schedules for more than 2 weeks. 

Support UP or become our patron!

power
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
power
Ukrainian government's new decision on power generation: 27% of energy will be generated from sustainable sources
Ukrenergo company reveals plan for sustainable energy system: billions of dollars needed
Ukraine plans to build Kaniv Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant underground
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: