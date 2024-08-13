All Sections
Ukrainian government's new decision on power generation: 27% of energy will be generated from sustainable sources

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 15:27
Team of two engineers installing solar panels on roof. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 13 July, the Ukrainian government adopted a number of measures to decentralise power generation in Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The government approved the Sustainable Energy National Action Plan until 2030, as well as various measures to help implement the plan. The plan stipulates that by 2030, sustainable energy sources will account for 27% of energy generation in Ukraine.

An additional annual quota was also introduced to support businesses that generate energy from alternative sources, starting in 2024, and a schedule of pilot auctions that will take place this year to allocate the quota to power generating facilities was also confirmed.

The annual support subsidy is set at 110 MW, of which 11 MW is for solar power plants, 88 MW for wind power plants, and 11 MW for other types of alternative energy sources. 

The first power generation facilities commissioned as a result of the pilot auctions are expected to start supplying electricity to the grid in 2025.

