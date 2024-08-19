Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

A Russian UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 18-19 August, and Ukrainian air defence was responding to an attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities urged people to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given and ensure their own safety.

Quote: "Observe information silence, and do not record or post the combat efforts of our defenders online."

Update: At 02:44, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv because of the threat of drones. The authorities reported that air defence assets and personnel were already responding to the attack in Kyiv Oblast, near the capital.

The all-clear was given at 02:56.

Background:

On the evening of 18 August, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of regions of Ukraine because of the threat of Russian drone attacks.

