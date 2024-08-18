All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 18 August 2024, 09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
An air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched 16 aerial targets on Ukraine on the night of 17-18 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 13 of them: 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 kamikaze drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted Ukraine with ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, cruise missiles and air-to-ground missiles and Shahed-type loitering munitions from Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 17-18 August 2024.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air surveillance troops detected a total of 16 Russian aerial targets:

- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

- 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

Advertisement:

- 2 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles;

- 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

- 8 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

A total of 13 aerial targets have been reportedly shot down by anti-aircraft missile units from Ukraine's Air Force, mobile firing groups from Ukraine's defence forces and electronic warfare units in Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts:

- 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

- 8 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

Oleshchuk added that the missiles not accounted for in the statistics of those shot down did not reach their intended targets. Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

 Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikewarUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
missile strike
Debris from downed targets destroys and damages houses in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
No damage or casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: