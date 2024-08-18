Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Russian forces launched 16 aerial targets on Ukraine on the night of 17-18 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 13 of them: 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 kamikaze drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted Ukraine with ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, cruise missiles and air-to-ground missiles and Shahed-type loitering munitions from Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 17-18 August 2024.

Ukrainian air surveillance troops detected a total of 16 Russian aerial targets:

- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

- 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 2 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles;

- 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

- 8 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

A total of 13 aerial targets have been reportedly shot down by anti-aircraft missile units from Ukraine's Air Force, mobile firing groups from Ukraine's defence forces and electronic warfare units in Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts:

- 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

- 8 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

Oleshchuk added that the missiles not accounted for in the statistics of those shot down did not reach their intended targets. Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

