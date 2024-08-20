All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry releases data on how many women contact Ukrainian Armed Forces' recruiting centres

Anastasiia MosorkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 16:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry releases data on how many women contact Ukrainian Armed Forces' recruiting centres
Women represent around a fifth of all people contacting the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ recruiting centres

The number of women in Ukraine who are interested in joining the military has significantly risen: women represent nearly 20% of all people getting in touch with the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ recruiting centre.

Source: Oleksii Bezhevets, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry representative on recruitment, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Bezhevets: "This suggests that there is great potential here. Women now have opportunities for professional self-realisation in the military. There are no statutory restrictions. We think the constraints are more likely to be psychological and cultural.

The army is a large living organism that employs many, and very different, military experts, who might have stereotypes about what women can do in the army. Our job here is to convince military unit commanders that they have to find suitable positions for women who have voluntarily decided to join the army. This is important and right."

Details: Bezhevets also said that jobs in units that work with various types of drones are in greatest demand among all recruits, both men and women. Intelligence jobs are also in demand, as are jobs based in military units’ headquarters, where civilians are best able to tap into and use their civilian work experience.

