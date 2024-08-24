Lithuanian PM joins Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė is also in Kyiv and, along with Polish President Andrzej Duda, joined the Independence Day celebrations in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Šimonytė's visit was not announced in advance. Her presence in Kyiv became known during the celebrations at Sophia Square.

Advertisement:

The Lithuanian Prime Minister stood at the rostrum with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, whose presence was announced shortly after his arrival.

1. З днем Незалежності, Українo! День перемоги обов’язково настане і ми святкуватимемо його разом. Литва була і буде з Україною на кожному кроці до цієї мети.

Cлава України! pic.twitter.com/bMqIrxHe6l — Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) August 24, 2024

Advertisement:

Posts about her visit to Kyiv appeared almost simultaneously on the official Twitter (X) account of the Prime Minister. "The day of victory will surely come, and we will celebrate it together," she wrote.

From Sophia Square, Šimonytė headed to a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

Background:

Before the events, Andrzej Duda honoured the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the walls of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. The Lithuanian PM also posted a photo by the Wall of Remembrance.

Ukraine also received greetings from the presidents of the Baltic States and many other Western leaders and ambassadors on the 33rd anniversary of its independence.

Support UP or become our patron!