Four films will compete to represent Ukraine at 2025 Oscars

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 29 August 2024, 16:46
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Oscars Committee has announced that entries are now closed for the national selection of the film that Ukraine will nominate for the Academy Awards.

Source: Ukrainian Film Academy on Facebook

Details: This time, four films are competing to represent Ukraine in the Best International Feature Film category of the American awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

  • Slovo House. Unfinished Novel, directed by Taras Tomenko

A historical drama about four writers who lived in Slovo House in Kharkiv – Mykola Khvylovyi, Les Kurbas, Maik Yohansen and Mykhailo Semenko – who were destined to become representatives of Ukraine’s Executed Renaissance in the 1930s.

  • La Palisiada, directed by Philip Sotnychenko

A post-Soviet film noir set in 1996, when Ukraine still had a death penalty moratorium in place for several months.

  • We Were Recruits, directed by Liubomyr Levytskyi

A documentary about Borys Savenko, a 19-year-old recruit to the 3rd Assault Brigade, and his journey from mobilisation to frontline combat.

  • Intercepted, directed by Oksana Karpovych

A documentary with an unusual approach: the director used radio intercepts of telephone conversations between Russian soldiers and their families. The conversations are played over background sound of the destruction that the occupiers have wreaked in Ukraine, and the casual cruelty displayed towards Ukrainians is shocking.

The Ukrainian Oscars Committee added that it will review the selected films for compliance with the Academy's requirements and will decide which movie will represent Ukraine at the 2025 Oscars at a meeting on 9 September.

Who represented Ukraine at the Oscars last year?

In 2023, the documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov, was nominated for an Academy Award.

The film is based on footage shot by war correspondent, photographer and videographer Mstyslav Chernov in besieged Mariupol.

Chernov's documentary was the third Ukrainian film to be Oscar-nominated in the 96 years of the award's existence, and won the award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

