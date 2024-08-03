Ukrainian forces sink Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine in Sevastopol – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces have struck the Rostov-on-Don submarine belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, resulting in the vessel sinking.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces struck an enemy submarine and an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Based on the confirmed information, Rocket Forces, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, severely damaged four [S-400] Triumph air defence missile launchers yesterday [2 August].

In addition, the Rostov-on-Don submarine belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet was successfully hit in the port of Sevastopol. It sank on the spot after being hit."

For reference: The B-237 Rostov-on-Don, a Kilo-class submarine as per NATO classification, is one of four Russian Kilo-class submarines capable of launching Kalibr missiles. It was commissioned on 26 December 2014.

Ukraine's General Staff noted that the vessel sustained significant damage in a Ukrainian missile attack on 13 September 2023. It was subsequently repaired and tested in the waters of Sevastopol Harbour. The cost of the submarine is estimated at US$300 million.

