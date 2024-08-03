All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces sink Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine in Sevastopol – Ukraine's General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 16:58
Ukrainian forces sink Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine in Sevastopol – Ukraine's General Staff
The B-237 Rostov-on-Don. Photo: Russia's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's defence forces have struck the Rostov-on-Don submarine belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, resulting in the vessel sinking.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces struck an enemy submarine and an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Based on the confirmed information, Rocket Forces, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, severely damaged four [S-400] Triumph air defence missile launchers yesterday [2 August].

In addition, the Rostov-on-Don submarine belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet was successfully hit in the port of Sevastopol. It sank on the spot after being hit."

For reference: The B-237 Rostov-on-Don, a Kilo-class submarine as per NATO classification, is one of four Russian Kilo-class submarines capable of launching Kalibr missiles. It was commissioned on 26 December 2014.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff noted that the vessel sustained significant damage in a Ukrainian missile attack on 13 September 2023. It was subsequently repaired and tested in the waters of Sevastopol Harbour. The cost of the submarine is estimated at US$300 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffSevastopolships
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff confirms new strikes on airfield, oil depots and aerial bomb storage points in Russia – video
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian UAV command post and ammunition storage point
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: