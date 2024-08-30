All Sections
US involved in investigation, we will find out what caused F-16 crash – Ukraine's Air Force Commander

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 30 August 2024, 13:30
US involved in investigation, we will find out what caused F-16 crash – Ukraine's Air Force Commander
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has stated that the causes of the F-16 fighter jet crash will be established, and an investigation with the involvement of American partners is underway.

Source: Oleshchuk on social media

Quote: "The horrific crash of the F-16 fighter jet, piloted by one of the best Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, Oleksii Mes, shook the whole world.

On 26 August 2024, on the day of the largest Russian attack on Ukraine, we lost a skilled pilot, we lost an F-16, but we did not lose our humanity or our faith in victory.

Of course we will find out what caused the plane crash."

Details: Oleshchuk noted that the top Ukrainian leadership had immediately received a report on the crash. A preliminary report has been received, and Ukraine’s US partners have joined the investigation.

He added that a detailed analysis and investigation are already being conducted.

Quote: "We must thoroughly investigate what happened, what the circumstances were, and who is responsible. And this will be done. Information about such incidents cannot be released to the public right away, and the details cannot be revealed to the media. The country is at war!"

Background:

  • On 29 August, a number of Western media outlets cited sources as saying that an F-16 fighter jet had crashed in Ukraine on 26 August.
  • On 26 August, pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a large-scale Russian combined missile and drone strike. CNN, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, reported that Mes, who went by the alias Moonfish, was killed in the F-16 fighter jet crash.
  • Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially acknowledged that an F-16 fighter jet had crashed while repelling a Russian missile attack and that the pilot had been killed.
  • The Ukrainian Service of Voice of America reported, citing an unnamed representative of Ukraine’s Air Force, that the Ukrainian military command is considering various lines of inquiry regarding the F-16 fighter jet crash, including "friendly fire" from Ukrainian air defence.

fighter jetsUkraine's Air Forcewar
