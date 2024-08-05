Ukraine's Defence Ministry signs contracts with 102 domestic companies, half of them UAV manufacturers

The Defence Procurement Agency of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has signed contracts with 102 domestic suppliers, 45% of which are UAV manufacturers.

Source: Hlib Kanievskyi, Head of the Defence Ministry's Procurement Policy Department, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "In total, contracts have been signed with 102 domestic suppliers or manufacturers, 45% of which are UAV manufacturers," he explained.

These are manufacturers or suppliers who assemble their products from foreign components in Ukraine, sell them to the Ministry of Defence through the Defence Procurement Agency, and deliver them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kanievskyi said that the Agency purchases mainly armoured vehicles, mortars, self-propelled artillery systems, etc., from domestic manufacturers. Meanwhile, abroad, it buys things that have either never been produced in Ukraine, even in the Soviet times, or production of which has been stopped since Ukraine gained independence in 1991, including air defence systems, air defence missiles, and a range of ammunition. Particular attention is being paid to NATO-standard 155-calibre shells.

Background:

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorised the use of the Dzhura light armoured vehicle for various tactical tasks.

On 18-19 July, the Defence Procurement Agency, a state-owned enterprise of the Ministry of Defence, signed a number of agreements for the supply of Mavic 3T quadcopters worth UAH 93.26 million (US$ 2.2 million).

