The German Foreign Ministry has commented on the events in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and stated that Ukraine has the right to self-defence on Russian territory.

Source: German Foreign Ministry in a comment to Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico noted that four days after the start of combat actions in Kursk Oblast, there are no signs that Western allies are "putting pressure on Kyiv to ease off".

"Ukraine has the right to self defence enshrined in international law. This is not limited to its own territory," the German Foreign Ministry said in a comment to Politico.

It is stressed in the article that many politicians from Germany's opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, have also explicitly supported the offensive by Ukrainian forces (which Kyiv has not confirmed) and the use of German weapons on Russian territory.

"The question of whether Western weapons are involved doesn't come up because, after they are delivered, they are Ukrainian weapons," Roderich Kiesewetter, a senior lawmaker with the Christian Democrats, told Politico.

Background:

Marcus Faber, the chairman of the Bundestag's Defence Committee and a representative of the Free Democratic Party, also spoke in favour of using German weapons in Russia.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is formally on vacation, has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

The Pentagon has also said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast is consistent with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

