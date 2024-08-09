Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment

A video was posted on social media on the evening of 9 August showing supposedly Ukrainian soldiers who state that they are in the town of Sudzha, Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and have taken control of a Gazprom facility.

Source: a video from social media; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Ukrainska Pravda sources among former military personnel

Quote from the soldiers: "It is calm in the city, and everything is intact. Gazprom's strategic facility in Sudzha is controlled by the 99th mechanised battalion of the 61st Mechanised Brigade."

Advertisement:

Увечері 9 серпня в соцмережах з'явилось відео з бійцями, які стверджують, що перебувають у місті Суджа Курської області РФ і контролюють об'єкт "Газпрому".



Відео із соцмереж pic.twitter.com/vEeWIIJXuH — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024

Details: One of the former soldiers of the 61st Brigade confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that the video was authentic.

Advertisement:

Meduza journalists claimed that the video was probably filmed on the 1 May Alley in the Zaoleshenka settlement on the western outskirts of Sudzha. The city branch of Gazprom Gas Distribution is located there. It is two kilometres from the town centre.

The head of Sudzha, Vitaly Slashchev, said in a comment to Russian media that the town is not under the control of the Ukrainian military. "Sudzha is ours. Evacuation is underway," he said.

It should be noted that the day before, The Washington Post, citing an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote that Ukraine controls the Sudzha gas metering station, located about five miles inside Russia.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!