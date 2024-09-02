All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three people injured and buildings, cars, company premises and boiler house damaged – Kyiv Mayor on attack aftermath – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 2 September 2024, 07:11
Three people injured and buildings, cars, company premises and boiler house damaged – Kyiv Mayor on attack aftermath – photos
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people have been injured and four cars, a boiler house, company premises and non-residential buildings in three districts of Kyiv have caught fire as a result of a Russian missile attack on the early morning of 2 September.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Russia once again launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 2 September. Emergency services are working in the Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Advertisement:

As of 06:25, two adults have sought medical help, and one of them was taken to hospital [it was later reported that three people had been injured – ed.]".

 
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Early reports indicate that four cars were burning at one of the places where the debris fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and the fire had been extinguished.

A two-storey non-residential building was also on fire, and kiosks near the Sviatoshyn metro station and the windows of the metro station building have been damaged. The station is currently open and functioning.

Advertisement:
 
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The building of a boiler house in Holosiivskyi district has been damaged, and the fire has been extinguished.

 
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire broke out on the premises of a company in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack continues. All emergency services are working at the scenes," Klitschko summed up.

 
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Update: Later Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that as of 10:20, three people have been reported injured as a result of the morning missile attack on the city of Kyiv. 

"One person was treated at the scene. Two people were taken to hospitals in the capital," he said. 

Klitschko added that the missile attack had shattered the windows in two schools in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshyn districts of Kyiv. 

"Municipal workers are dealing promptly with the aftermath of the attack. The schools are open again," he concluded. 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

    Kyivmissile strike
    Advertisement:

    updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

    Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

    Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

    Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

    Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

    US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

    All News
    Kyiv
    Ukraine's Air Force reveals that Russians mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast in 2 September attack
    Islamic Cultural Centre and mosque damaged in Russian missile attack on Kyiv – photos
    Ukrainian air defence downs over 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles over Kyiv
    RECENT NEWS
    15:52
    Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
    15:44
    EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
    15:31
    Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
    15:27
    Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
    15:19
    Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
    15:07
    Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
    14:43
    Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
    14:27
    updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
    14:11
    Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
    13:54
    Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: