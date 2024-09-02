Three people injured and buildings, cars, company premises and boiler house damaged – Kyiv Mayor on attack aftermath – photos

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 September. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people have been injured and four cars, a boiler house, company premises and non-residential buildings in three districts of Kyiv have caught fire as a result of a Russian missile attack on the early morning of 2 September.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Russia once again launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 2 September. Emergency services are working in the Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

As of 06:25, two adults have sought medical help, and one of them was taken to hospital [it was later reported that three people had been injured – ed.]".

Details: Early reports indicate that four cars were burning at one of the places where the debris fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and the fire had been extinguished.

A two-storey non-residential building was also on fire, and kiosks near the Sviatoshyn metro station and the windows of the metro station building have been damaged. The station is currently open and functioning.

The building of a boiler house in Holosiivskyi district has been damaged, and the fire has been extinguished.

A fire broke out on the premises of a company in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack continues. All emergency services are working at the scenes," Klitschko summed up.

Update: Later Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that as of 10:20, three people have been reported injured as a result of the morning missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

"One person was treated at the scene. Two people were taken to hospitals in the capital," he said.

Klitschko added that the missile attack had shattered the windows in two schools in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshyn districts of Kyiv.

"Municipal workers are dealing promptly with the aftermath of the attack. The schools are open again," he concluded.

Background:

On the morning of 2 September, Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian attack in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Missile debris fell in three districts of Kyiv, fires broke out, and one person was injured.

Kyiv City Military Administration noted that the Russians had attacked the capital using more than 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and an attack drone.

