All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Five people injured in evening Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 September 2024, 23:49
Five people injured in evening Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Photo: Getty Images

Five people were injured on the evening of 27 September as Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A Russian drone dropped explosives on a civilian car in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district this evening, injuring a 58-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said. Two other women were injured during a Russian attack on Kherson at around 17:20 and taken to hospital. They were at home at the time of the strike.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian forces shelled the town of Veletenske with artillery at around 18:30.

Quote: "A local citizen who was out on the street was injured in the shelling. The man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. He is in a serious condition."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces revealed their role in fight for left bank of Dnipro River in Krynky in Kherson Oblast – video
Morning Russian strikes on Kherson and Inhulets wound five people, including two children – photos
Russians attack Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast: one killed and one wounded
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: