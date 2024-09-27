Five people injured in evening Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Five people were injured on the evening of 27 September as Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: A Russian drone dropped explosives on a civilian car in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district this evening, injuring a 58-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said. Two other women were injured during a Russian attack on Kherson at around 17:20 and taken to hospital. They were at home at the time of the strike.
In addition, Russian forces shelled the town of Veletenske with artillery at around 18:30.
Quote: "A local citizen who was out on the street was injured in the shelling. The man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. He is in a serious condition."
