Russians attack Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast: one killed and one wounded

The Russian troops fired on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 26 September, killing a local woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian troops fired on the village of Tomyna Balka in the evening. At least six rocket artillery strikes were conducted."

Details: He said that the Russians hit an outbuilding, causing a fire.

A 57-year-old woman was killed by the shelling. Her 62-year-old husband was injured.



