Russians attack Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast: one killed and one wounded
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 20:55
The Russian troops fired on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 26 September, killing a local woman.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "Russian troops fired on the village of Tomyna Balka in the evening. At least six rocket artillery strikes were conducted."
Details: He said that the Russians hit an outbuilding, causing a fire.
A 57-year-old woman was killed by the shelling. Her 62-year-old husband was injured.
