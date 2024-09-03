All Sections
Ukraine opens first underground hospital for injured soldiers

Anastasiia MosorkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 10:48
An underground hospital to provide primary medical assistance and stabilise the condition of injured soldiers. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's first underground hospital has been opened near the line of contact where soldiers receive the necessary medical assistance after being wounded.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: This hospital is part of a large project being implemented by the Ministry of Defence together with the Skhid (East) Medical Forces. It is planned to build more than twenty such underground facilities to assist in the stabilisation of the injured.

The hospital is built on the basis of six sturdy steel bunkers, each of which is 7.6 metres long and 2.5 metres in diameter. It has ventilation, water supply, drainage and alternative power sources.

For additional security, the hospital is equipped with electronic warfare systems.

The underground hospital consists of:

  • two operating theatres;
  • two intensive care units;
  • a workspace;
  • a recreation area for medical staff.

It is equipped with the latest medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators, cardiac monitors and defibrillators.

The hospital can treat more than 100 injured people a day and perform up to four operations simultaneously.

Roman Kuziev, commander of the Skhid Medical Forces, said that this underground hospital is the best among similar facilities and expressed hope that more such hospitals will be built.

Earlier, it was reported that the government had allowed combat medics to transfuse blood at the pre-hospital stage.

