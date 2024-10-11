UK expresses outrage over Russian attacks on commercial ships in Odesa ports

UK Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris has said that Russian attacks on commercial ships in Odesa Oblast ports – of which there have been three in a row this week – are unacceptable.

Source: European Pravda, citing Martin Harris on X (Twitter); David Lammy on X (Twitter)

Details: Harris said he was appalled to hear that a fourth civilian cargo ship, which should have been carrying grain for humanitarian aid, had been targeted by a Russian missile, killing 8 people and injuring 11.

Advertisement:

"Russia violates all humanitarian norms," he stressed.

I’m appalled to see reports that yesterday Russia struck a fourth cargo ship carrying grain for humanitarian aid, killing 8 and injuring 11. Russia violates all humanitarian norms. https://t.co/5HBzfCqIuj — Martin Harris (@MartinHarrisOBE) October 11, 2024

Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in response to an earlier attack this week that Russia's attacks on grain carriers leaving Ukrainian ports are attacks on the world’s food supplies.

"Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and ongoing aggression is harming all of us, but especially the world's hungriest," Lammy wrote.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda reported that Russia launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the evening of 9 October. It damaged the container ship Shui Spirit, the third foreign vessel attacked by Russia in the last four days.

An earlier review by the UK Ministry of Defence suggested that the first incident involving a civilian cargo ship in mid-September was the result of negligence and haste by the Russian military.

Support UP or become our patron!